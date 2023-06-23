Rory McIlroy has picked up his first ace on the PGA Tour - after landing a hole in one at the Travelers Championship.

The Holywood golfer hit the shot on the 214-yard eighth as he took an opening round lead with a blistering 60 in Connecticut.

It was McIlroy's first ace in competition since he made one in Abu Dhabi on the European tour in 2015.

The US Open runner up finished two-under-par after a mixed session on a day of low scores in the tournament.

