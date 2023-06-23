Representatives from the UK and the EU are to meet in Brussels to discuss post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The specialised committee on the Windsor Framework will look at how to implement the agreement and how to engage with stakeholders in Northern Ireland.

The framework was agreed by the UK and EU in February.

The trade deal is aimed at resolving the concerns raised by the unionists and some businesses around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, the DUP has continued its boycott of the Stormont institutions, meaning there is no functioning Assembly and Executive in Northern Ireland.

Last week, Michael Gove said concerns raised by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements have been addressed 'effectively' by the Windsor Framework.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council, the levelling-up secretary said: “I respect the concerns that the DUP have expressed in the past.

“The Windsor Framework, I believe, addresses those concerns effectively.

“The secretary of state for Northern Ireland will continue to listen respectfully to their points and we will seek to provide them with both the reassurance and the encouragement necessary in order to take their place once again around the ministerial table.”

