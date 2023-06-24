Play Brightcove video

Footballer James McClean has thanked the community in Creggan for believing in him as he marked winning his one-hundreth cap for the Republic of Ireland against Gilbraltar on Monday.

The sportsman attended a street party in the Derry estate in his honour on Saturday 24th June.

He said that he is 'immensely' proud of the community in which he grew up for playing a part in helping him through his football journey.

He is only the seventh player to reach a century of caps for the Republic.

He told UTV: " I'm immensely proud not just for myself but for my family and the community as you can see here today and just everybody that's played a part in helping me get there.

"I've been with Ireland now for about 11 years so it's 11 years of just hard work and dedication and then obviously now to join that club in which there's not many in on the 100 caps. It's something I'm very very proud of. "

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.