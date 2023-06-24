A nineteen-year-old man has suffered life-changing injuries following a one vehicle collision in Co Londonderry.

Police received reports shortly after 1am on Saturday morning that a grey Volkswagen Golf had been involved in a crash in the Ballyronan Road area of Magherafelt.

Another nineteen-year-old man was also taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

One man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Inspector Suiter said: “Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 112 24/06/23.”

