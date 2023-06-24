A man in his 40s has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the shoulder and injured in the face during a burglary attack in his home.

Police received reports that two men entered a house in the Northwick Drive area of north Belfast between 12 to 3 am on Saturday 14th June,

One of the men was armed with a suspected hatchet.

A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said : “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 407 24/06/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.