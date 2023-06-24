Two men have sustained head injuries after being assaulted with a hammer in Derry.

Police received reports of the incident in the Duke Street area of the city shortly after 1am on Saturday morning.

A man in his fifties was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences and remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly before 1.10am, police received and responded to a report that two men had been assaulted by another man who struck them with a hammer.

“One of the men sustained head injuries as a result of the incident, and the second man sustained head and facial injuries, and an ankle injury.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have any information which might assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 96 of 24/06/23.”

