Three police officers and another man taken to hospital following crash in north Belfast
Three police officers and another man have been taken to hospital following a crash in north Belfast.
The collision - involving a car and a police vehicle which was responding to an emergency, happened on the Shankill Road between Dover Street and Agnes Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The injuries are not believed to life-threatening.
