A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

The Met Office issued the warning on Sunday.

Antrim, Armagh and Down are the most likely areas in the region to get affected by the storms from 2-7pm on Sunday.

The public are being advised to plan their journeys accordingly after a warning of possible disruption due to heavy downpours which are expected to bring up to 20mm of rain to some spots.

Lightning and strong winds of up to 65km.h are forecasted during the storms.

Drivers should take care in the potentially difficult driving conditions and lightning strikes could also damage some structures.

There is possible flooding to some homes and businesses.

