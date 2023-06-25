Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Newry in protest against cuts to services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

A staffing crisis at the hospital has meant some inpatient services have had to be moved, and inpatient beds reduced.

An emergency plan has been drawn up to stabilise inpatient services over the summer months.

The short-term plan includes support from three senior medical consultants from Craigavon Area Hospital.

Protesters said they were worried about the future of the hospital.

Francis Gallagher from the Daisy Hill SOS campaign committee said: "We need to have a full local acute hospital to cater for this extensive region from Kilkeel to Newry, Castlewellan and Crossmaglen."

Justin McNulty, SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, said: "That doesn't wash. It doesn't cut it. Because it's always Daisy Hill.

"Why are Daisy Hill always the poor relations first to lose and last to get? Why is it always Daisy Hill?

"It doesn't wash."

Daisy Hill Hospital has been struggling to recruit and retain consultants, and plans to reduce inpatient bed capacity from 104 to 83 have already been announced as concerns grow over the future of services.

Campaigners say the emergency plan is just a sticking plaster.

Dr Tayo Idowu, a local GP in Newry, said: "Without acute services at Daisy Hill, the patient journey is going to be far worse.

"It's already not ideal but without those services it's going to be far worse."

The Southern Trust has said it would work with the Department of Health to secure the longer-term sustainability of the hospital.

