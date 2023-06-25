Two men have been charged after a man sustained a stab wound in a burglary involving a hatchet.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at a house in the Northwick Drive area of north Belfast.

Some time between midnight and 3am, two men entered the property and one was armed with a suspected hatchet, police said.

A man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound to his shoulder and facial injuries. A number of windows and the front door of the property were also damaged during the incident.

Two men, aged 29 and 28, were charged with aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and criminal damage.

Police appealed for anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

