Deborah McAleese has the headlines in Northern Ireland on Sunday 25 June.

Thousands take to streets of Newry in protest against cuts to services at Daisy Hill Hospital

Crowds have taken to the streets of Newry to protest against planned cuts to services at Daisy Hill Hospital.

A staffing crisis at the hospital has meant some inpatient services have had to be moved, and inpatient beds reduced.

Protesters say they are worried about the future of the hospital.

Two men arrested after man was stabbed in his home during burglary attack

Two men - aged 29 and 28 - have been charged after a man in his forties was assaulted in an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.

It was reported that two men entered a house in the Northwick Drive area in the early hours of Saturday morning, one of whom was armed with a hatchet.

The man in his forties received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and face.

Both men are due to appear in court on Monday.

Three police officers and another man taken to hospital following crash in north Belfast

Three police officers and another man have been taken to hospital following a crash in north Belfast.

The collision, involving a car and a police vehicle which was responding to an emergency, happened on the Shankill Road between Dover Street and Agnes Street on Saturday night.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Belfast rally highlights 'devastating' impact of war in Ukraine on children

A rally calling attention to the atrocities carried out by Russian forces on the people of Ukraine has taken place at Belfast City Hall.

Crowds gathered to highlight the attacks on civilians and infrastructure throughout Ukraine, and the devastating impact it is having on the lives of children, many of whom have been killed and injured since the start of the invasion.

Leona Maguire to take one-shot lead into final round of Women's PGA Championship

Leona Maguire will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in New Jersey as she seeks to become the first Irish woman to win a major.

The 28-year-old, who won the Meijer LPGA Classic last week, holds the 54-hole lead in a major for the first time in her career.

Maguire would have had a bigger advantage had she not dropped her second shot of the day at Baltusrol at the 17th.

McIlroy finishes third day of Travelers Championship three shots behind Fowler

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy finished the third day three shots behind Rickie Fowler after a frustrating round of 66, which included five birdies and a bogey at the par-five 15th at the Travelers Championship.

Rickie Fowler shot a career-low round at the Travelers Championship but was inches short of joining the exclusive sub-60 club.

