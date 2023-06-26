Police in Derry are treating an attack on a woman as a racially motivated hate crime.

The woman had been out with friends in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Waterloo Street area of Derry when a number of individuals made comments toward them.

The woman was then assaulted leaving her with bruising to her arm and chest. Police are treating the incident as a racially motivated attack and have appealed for information.

