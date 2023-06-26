Police are treating attacks on a number of homes in Ballymena as racist.

It happened in the early hours of Monday. At 2.15am it was reported that windows at a number of residential properties in the area had been smashed by a man with a hammer. The suspect is described as being of stocky build, wearing dark shorts and an orange top. Police, in a statement said: "We attended the scene and, after speaking with witnesses, we are treating this incident as a racially-motivated hate crime. “I want to reassure the community that police take reports of this nature extremely seriously. We will being increasing patrols in the area and will continue to liaise with community representatives and partnership organisations to address the issue. “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their home. I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this attack, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police immediately. "Additionally, I would ask that anyone who has any concerns around this type of behaviour report them to police. When you report crime, we can take steps to stop it. “You can ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.