Emergency services attend crash outside Ulidia Integrated College in Carrick after child injured
A child has been injured in a crash outside a school.
It happened on Victoria Road, Carrickfergus outside Ulidia Integrated College.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a 999 call was made just before 8.20am on Monday.
An emergency crew was sent to the scene and the Charity Air Ambulance also dispatched.
An ambulance service spokesperson added: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by Ambulance."
Police have said traffic is at a standstill due to the crash and motorists should avoid the area.
