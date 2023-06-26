A child has been injured in a crash outside a school.

It happened on Victoria Road, Carrickfergus outside Ulidia Integrated College.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said a 999 call was made just before 8.20am on Monday.

An emergency crew was sent to the scene and the Charity Air Ambulance also dispatched.

An ambulance service spokesperson added: "Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children by Ambulance."

Police have said traffic is at a standstill due to the crash and motorists should avoid the area.

