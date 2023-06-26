Play Brightcove video

The DUP and Sinn Féin have become embroiled in a row over the republican party's support for police and prison officers.

It comes after videos emerged on social media showing Northern Ireland Prison Service recruitment posters being removed from bus stops in Belfast and Londonderry by members of a republican group. The video also shows posters opposing the PSNI being put up.

The republican group Lasair Dhearg posted the videos of the poster removals on its social media. On Monday a joint statement opposing the intimidation was issued in the names of the leaders of the DUP, Alliance, UUP and SDLP.

On Friday Sinn Féin policing spokesperson Gerry Kelly said the destruction of the posters was "absolutely wrong".

The DUP called on Sinn Féin to show its "clear and unambiguous support" for the prison and police services and encourage people to enroll in the recruitment process.

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy told UTV there was no discussion around his party's support for police and prison officers.

"Our support for them is unequivocal and has been for many, many years. The fact is the DUP are very selective on the things they want other parties to join up on and they want to ignore a huge range of issues that are happening out in society."

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said the occasion called for unity from the parties.

"There are occasions when there is strength in unity," he said.

"Strength in unity from our political leaders and that was what the quest was from this request on this attack on a basic fundamental process in our society."

