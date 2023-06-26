In a weekend of peaks and troughs for northern counties, it was a familiar name that soared highest.

Darragh and Ruarí Canavan, both sons of the great Tyrone captain Peter, combined for a goal and six points in Tyrone’s heartening victory over Donegal.

The Red Hands have stuttered throughout this season, but they put in their strongest performance on Saturday to see off their neighbours 1-18 to 0-13.

The Canavan’s are alike in their talent, but differ in their styles.

Darragh is already a delightful attacking footballer, his ability to beat men relies on both power and delicate balance.

He must also be among the best finishers in the country, with one point in the 44th minute a contender for score of the season.

Darragh is already an all-Ireland winner, and is fast becoming a key player in his county’s push for Sam this year.

Ruarí wasn’t around in 2021, and he plays like someone with more to prove.

Ruarí is tough where Darragh is graceful, and dogged where his brother is sublime.

The contrast between the brothers can be seen in the younger Canavan’s goal in the second minute of the game.

He jumped over a fortunate deflection, and pressured Donegal into a mistake. Even when he lost control of the ball, he never lost his willingness to fight, eventually poking his county into an early three point lead.

Tyrone now look forward to a match-up against old rivals Kerry, and the Canavan’s a show down with the premier-fraternal pair in Ireland in the Kingdom’s Clifford brothers.

The Clifford’s might not have the same royal footballing pedigree of the Canavans, but they were the players who pushed their county over the line last year.

Tyrone and Kerry are two counties who don’t lack for motivation against each other, but the battle of the brothers will be yet another layer of drama when these two face off in Croke Park next Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.