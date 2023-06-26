A woman has died after rescuing her 10-year-old son who had got into difficulties in the sea off a Co Cork beach. The Coast Guard, lifeboat crews and gardai were involved in a sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne in east Cork shortly before 1pm on Sunday. The woman, who was aged in her 30s, was taken from the water in a critical condition and airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital, where she later died.

Her young son was rescued from rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is understood the family involved are Polish but have been living in Ireland for some time. Local councillor Michael Hegarty extended his condolences. “My deepest sympathies go to the family involved, the immediate family and their friends,” said the Fine Gael representative. “It’s a very sad and difficult situation for all involved. “The beaches in east Cork are beautiful beaches and it’s so sad that this should happen. “I’ve no doubt that under these difficult circumstances that the Cloyne and wider community will rally around the families involved.” Gardai said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

