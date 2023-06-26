The leaders of four Northern Ireland political parties have released a joint statement opposing intimidation of prison officers and the PSNI. The statement was made in response to a videos on social media showing Northern Ireland Prison Service recruitment posters being removed from bus stops in Belfast and Londonderry by members of a republican group. The video also shows posters opposing the PSNI being put up.

The republican group Lasair Dhearg posted videos of the poster removals on its social media.

The joint statement was released by DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Colum Eastwood, leader of the SDLP. It said: “We are aware of video footage showing individuals removing prison service recruitment advertisements and posting anti-PSNI posters. “We offer our full support to all those working within these services, and to the recruitment process under way within the Prison Service. “There can be no place for those who engage in threats or intimidation towards those who serve the community as prison officers or within the PSNI. “Those engaging in such tactics do not speak for the people who we represent as political leaders. “We encourage everyone in our society to consider the PSNI and the NI Prison Service as valuable career opportunities.”

