Police have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Chloe Mitchell. Ms Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in the Co Antrim town. A huge search operation took place following her disappearance. Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on Sunday, June 11. Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with the murder.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena, has been charged with murder. While Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, of Nursery Close, Ballymena, has been charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence.

