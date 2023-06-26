Play Brightcove video

NON-FATAL STRANGULATON

A new law making non-fatal strangulation a specific criminal offence has come into effect. Those convicted could face up to 14 years in prison.

The new offence has been welcomed by police and domestic abuse organisations. Seven people in Northern Ireland have been strangled to death over the past decade.

LEGACY BILL

The majority of people across the UK oppose the Government's controversial Legacy Bill, according to new polling by Amnesty International.

Figures released by the organisation show nine in ten adults believe people should still be prosecuted for serious crimes. The Bill has been criticised by political parties, victims groups and others.

DAISY HILL

Crowds have taken to the streets of Newry to protest against planned cuts to services at Daisy Hill hospital.

A staffing crisis has meant some inpatient services have had to be moved, and inpatient beds reduced. Protesters say they are worried about the future of the hospital.

ENERGY SUPPORT

People here will benefit from UK Government spending estimated to be worth over two billion pounds to help meet energy bills, according to new government figures.

The analysis by the Department for Levelling Up shows the average household is projected to receive over two thousand pounds in additional financial support.

CHILD PROTECTION

A multi-agency action plan has been recommended to enhance a partnership approach to protecting children.

The recommendation comes following a joint pilot inspection of child protection arrangements in the Southern Trust area.

