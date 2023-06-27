The funeral of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell is set to be broadcast on a large screen.

A service for the 21-year-old will take place on Thursday in the Co Antrim town.

On Monday, police confirmed that human remains found earlier this month were those of Ms Mitchell.

She was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of June 3 in Ballymena.

A huge search operation took place following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on June 11.

Ms Mitchell's death notice says a service of thanksgiving will be held in her late home at noon followed by interment in Ballee Cemetary.

The notice added: "The Funeral Service will be live streamed on Alan Francey Funeral Services Facebook page and everyone is also welcome to watch the service live on a large Screen in the King George Harryville Park, Ballymena."

Alan Francey Funeral Services said Ms Mitchell would be "lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle".

Vigils to remember Ms Mitchell were held in her home town and in Belfast earlier this month.

Two men have appeared in court on charges connected to the death of Ms Mitchell.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder while Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender.

