A man has died following a blaze in a flat, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

The incident occurred in Dunmurry on Monday night, with the cause of the fire being treated as "accidental".

A spokesperson said: “NIFRS attended a call at 49 Gardenmore Road, Dunmurry, to reports of a fire in a ground floor flat at 10.09pm on Monday 26 June, where unfortunately a man in his 60s has died.

"Firefighters initially performed CPR prior to arrival of emergency service colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Firefighters ensured the fire was extinguished and the scene made safe while continuing to support NIAS throughout the incident.

"At this stage the cause of the fire is being treated as accidental. Firefighters left the scene shortly before 1am on Tuesday 27 June.”

