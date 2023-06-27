Police are appealing for information after a man in his thirties was shot in the leg on Monday night.

Detectives are seeking witnesses following the incident in west Belfast.Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported just after 11.05pm that a man had been shot in the leg. He was found in the Divis Street area.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries."Det Sgt Alexander added that the "shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights".

They said: "Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community."Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2271 of 26/06/23."

