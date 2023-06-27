Bail has been denied to a Coalisland man police claim was involved in firing a gun used in the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell.

At a hearing in Omagh Magistrates' Court Brian John Carron applied for bail on Tuesday.

He is charged with being a member of a proscribed organisation and attempted murder.

A PSNI officer told the court the 39-year-old is linked to the attack through cartridge particles recovered from his clothing.

Carron was described as a senior member of the New IRA.

His address was given as The Rowan Tree Centre Bloc, Pomeroy. In court he was described as an integral part of the community in Coalisland.

Carron’s solicitor argued the prosecution should be stopped due to a lack of evidence.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was gunned down as he was packing balls into the boot of his car when the gunmen approached. Mr Caldwell was with his son at the time of the attack. There were hundreds of others at the sports complex.

Police have linked the attack to dissident republicans and organised crime.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.