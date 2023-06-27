Play Brightcove video

Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Murphy has said the best thing the Government could do is "simply drop the Legacy Bill altogether, start again and get the basis of consensus for it".

Lord Murphy was speaking after the Government's defeat yesterday as peers backed stripping out a key part of the controversial plans aimed at dealing with Northern Ireland's troubled past , which critics had branded an amnesty.

He said: "It was the first opportunity the Lords had to vote on the Legacy Bill and many of us have grave misgivings about the Bill in the sense that no one in Northern Ireland wants it.

"All the political parties are against it, the churches are against it, the human rights groups are against it and the victims groups are against it.

"So it really is an imposition on the people of Northern Ireland."

He added: "I'm not saying they shouldn't try and deal with legacy but this isn't the way to do it and the most contentious part was the part dealing with immunity and that's what the Lords kicked out this week."

On why the amendments are necessary, Lord Murphy said: "They are necessary to show to the Government that there is a huge strength of feeling in the House of Lords but also reflect on the strength of feeling in Northern Ireland itself, so that they can perhaps have another look at the whole Bill and reintroduce it on the basis of consensus among the people who live there."

On Monday, the House of Lords supported by 197 votes to 185, majority 12, a demand to remove the contentious immunity provision from the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

The Government had proposed the new law would provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles, as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR).

The Bill would also halt future civil cases and inquests linked to killings during the conflict.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "The UK Government remains determined, through the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Bill, to deliver better outcomes for those most affected by the Troubles, and we maintain that this legislation is the best way of doing that.

"We acknowledge that this Bill contains uncomfortable and finely balanced choices, but we have to be realistic about what we can best deliver for families over a quarter of a century after the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

"The Government will continue to engage on the Bill as it progresses through its final Parliamentary stages."

