Prince William's Belfast visit in pictures
The Prince of Wales has met with community workers in Belfast on the second day of his tour of the UK with his new Homewards project to target homelessness.
The visit came as part of his UK tour to launch Homewards, a five-year locally led programme, delivered by The Royal Foundation.
It is set to take a transformative approach to the issue of homelessness and put collaboration at its heart, giving six flagship locations new space, tools, and relationships to showcase what can be achieved through a collective effort focused on preventing and ending homelessness in their areas.
In Belfast, William met initial members of the coalition being built through Homewards, and heard from representatives from the East Belfast Mission about their work to tackle homelessness and about their new housing development 240.
The prince spoke with Grainia Long, Northern Ireland Housing Executive chief executive, who afterwards said the partnership has the potential to be "transformational".Check out some of the pictures from his visit.