Prince William's Belfast visit in pictures

The Prince of Wales has met with community workers in Belfast on the second day of his tour of the UK with his new Homewards project to target homelessness.

The visit came as part of his UK tour to launch Homewards, a five-year locally led programme, delivered by The Royal Foundation.

It is set to take a transformative approach to the issue of homelessness and put collaboration at its heart, giving six flagship locations new space, tools, and relationships to showcase what can be achieved through a collective effort focused on preventing and ending homelessness in their areas.

In Belfast, William met initial members of the coalition being built through Homewards, and heard from representatives from the East Belfast Mission about their work to tackle homelessness and about their new housing development 240.

The prince spoke with Grainia Long, Northern Ireland Housing Executive chief executive, who afterwards said the partnership has the potential to be "transformational".Check out some of the pictures from his visit.

Prince William waves to the crowds Credit: Press Eye

Prince William meets the crowds Credit: Press Eye

Prince William chats with a boy in the crowd Credit: Press Eye

Prince William is hugged by a lady in Belfast Credit: Press Eye

Another hug for Prince William Credit: Press Eye

Prince William meets the crowds in Belfast Credit: Press Eye

Prince William meets the cafe staff at community hub The Skainos Centre in East Belfast Credit: Press Eye

Prince William with Grainia Long - Chief Executive Northern Ireland Housing Executive Credit: Press Eye

Prince William with Rev Brian Anderson Credit: Press Eye