Five men and one woman have been arrested after a stabbing in north Belfast on Monday.

Police were alerted at 11:40pm on Monday by the Northern Ireland Ambulance service to the Antrim Close area, where a man in his 20s had sustained multiple wounds.

The man told police that he had been attacked by a group of several men.

He had been stabbed five times and hit in the head with a hammer.

A PSNI spokesman said that six people had been arrested.

"Following searches in the area, five men, aged 20, 24, 25, 26 and 37, and a woman aged 35, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and drugs offences," the spokesman said.

"They remain in custody at this time.

"We are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 2326 of 26/06/23."

