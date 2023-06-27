Play Brightcove video

EDUCATION CUTS

The proposed cuts to education in Northern Ireland will have "catastrophic" consequences for children and young people. That's according to a new report by researchers from Ulster University, Queen's University, Stranmillis University College and Newcastle University.

The Education Authority faces a funding gap of £200million.

HEALTH

A sexual health action plan for Northern Ireland cannot be implemented due to the lack of a functioning government, a conference has been told.

The British Association for Sexual Health and HIV annual conference has heard calls for the return of the Executive to enable the implementation of the proposals.

CHLOE MITCHELL

Police have confirmed the human remains found in Ballymena two weeks ago are those of Chloe Mitchell.

The 21-year-old was last seen in the town early on Saturday 3rd June.

Twenty-six year-old Brandon John Rainey of James Street in Ballymena has been charged with her murder.

NOAH DONOHOE VIGIL

A vigil will be held for Noah Donahoe tonight in his mum Fiona's home town of Strabane.

Today marks the third anniversary of his body being found in a storm drain in Belfast. The 14-year-old had been missing for six days.

SUMMER SAFETY

As the school holidays approach, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service is urging everyone to take safety precautions during the summer.

They're asking the public to be careful not to cause wildfires and to be aware of the dangers of swimming in the sea, river or a lake.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.