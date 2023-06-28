Police investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in the Brookehill area of Lurgan on Wednesday have arrested a 33-year-old man. Police in a statement said local response officers "acted swiftly" after a from a concerned member of the public.

They commended the person that reported the matter as well as other members of the community for their quick actions, "which thankfully saw the child returned to its mother

"Although shaken by the experience, they did not come to any harm," police said.

“I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously. We have been liaising with community representatives to allay any concerns and will be increasing proactive patrols in the area."

