An initiative to help people with learning disabilities get a job is changing lives and helping to boost employment.

The new Ability Cafe opened in Belfast Castle has created 10 jobs for people with learning disabilities.

It was opened by Usel (Ulster Supported Employment Limited) which is a social enterprise that provides disability employment support for adults with a disability or health condition to enter and sustain employment.

The Ability Cafe provides the adults with disabilities with accredited training in health and safety, food preparation, kitchen hygiene and customer service before giving them practical work experience.

One of the cafe’s new staff is chef Simon Dobson who has autism.

“The major difference that this job has given me is that I am welcomed," he said.

"I am more appreciated than I was in other jobs, due to the fact that they don’t judge me by me being autistic. They judge me by how experienced I am, my work and how well I can work for them.”

This is the fifth cafe location opened for Usel. There are already cafes successfully operating at Belfast Zoo, The Stables at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park, The Foundry at The Spectrum Centre and at Ballycopeland Windmill.

With a shortage of workers in Northern Ireland, Usel says that there are lots of opportunities for work that they can help people with a disability to aim for.

David Cowan of Usel Employment Services said: “There are more opportunities than we can find people at the moment, so we really want people to come to us.

"We can find employers who will put procedures in place to make it easier for someone with a disability. If we can get the person, we will give them the right support and move them into work and it will be a success for them. “

Chef Simon Dobson added: “I urge people to seek out Usel because it is such a great place to work with. They will help you with everything that they can.

"It’s such a big leap but it’s such an important leap for those who are wanting to work. At the end of the day, you don’t want to feel left out, you want to feel appreciated for what you do.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy said: “I’m delighted to see this new cafe now in place. Belfast is made stronger by the diversity of its people and as a council, we’re committed to creating a more inclusive and equitable society.”

“One of the ways we’re doing this is by providing opportunities within our wider estate for social enterprises to work with us and deliver positive economic and social benefits for our communities.

"I encourage everyone to come and support this inspiring initiative and wonderful partnership and to enjoy the delicious food and welcoming environment at our fantastic Belfast Castle.”

