A 'kind and caring' teenager who passed away at the weekend will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Caitlin McLaughlin, from the Clon Elagh area of Londonderry, died suddenly on Saturday.

St Cecilia's College in the city, where Caitlin was a student, said the "entire school community is deeply saddened by her loss".

In a tribute post on Facebook, the college added: "Caitlin was a kind and gentle pupil, so it comes as no surprise that she had a wide social circle.

"She was loved by staff and pupils, each of whom held a firm belief in her potential.

"The entire school community is deeply saddened by her loss and our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this time. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

A death notice in Funeral Times says Caitlin was the beloved daughter of Leeann and Seamus, stepdaughter of Elsayed and Aisling, loving sister of Courtney, Oran, Oisin, Ceaslagh, Rua, Daithi, Faehla-Rose and the late Kyle.

It adds that Caitlin was the "cherished granddaughter of Bernie and Kieran McLaughlin and Helen Deery and Seamus Mahon".

St Therese's Primary School, Lenamore, also posted a tribute to Caitlin.

In a post, the school said: "Our entire school community is devastated to hear of the untimely passing of past pupil, Caitlin McLaughlin.

"Every member of staff remembers her as a kind, caring, beautiful and fun girl. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this heartbreaking time. May she rest in peace."

There have been hundreds of tributes made to the teen.

"Heartbreaking," said one tributes, "just devastating for the family. Thinking of the family and friends at this difficult time."

A requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh, will be held on Wednesday with interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.

