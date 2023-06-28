A man has been extradited to Poland today from Northern Ireland to serve a prison sentence.

The man, aged in his thirties, has convictions for being part of a organised crime group and fraud.

He had been detained in prison in Northern Ireland after being arrested in Coleraine in November of 2022 on an international arrest warrant.

Sargeant Davey of the International policing unit said the extradition of the man showed the PSNI's "determination and commitment" in working with international partners to "track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

"Our message is clear. Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions.

"We will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

