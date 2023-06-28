Motorists are being urged to avoid a number of main roads in Londonderry on Wednesday morning following an oil spill.

Police are asking the public to "seek an alternative route for their journey".

In a statement, police said: "Motorists are advised that there has been an oil spill from the Pennyburn roundabout, as far as Eglinton, on the Clooney Road, Derry. "Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.