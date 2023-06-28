Play Brightcove video

The neo natal unit at the South West Acute Hospital is 'open for business' as Lisnaskea mum says staff saved her baby daughter's life. The Western Trust is assuring mums-to-be staff are there and the ward will stay open. Recently six neo natal nurses have taken up new posts with two more about to start.

The Trust is also looking for two permanent consultants.

Karen Weir the ward manager told UTV: "Services here are very secure. We are very much open for business and have a full compliment of nursing staff and we are actively recruiting for more." Jessica Oldfield was born five weeks premature. Her mum Amanda from Lisnaskea has praised the staff at the hospital for saving her daughter's life after she needed an Emergency C Section in May. "Jessica's care at the neo natal was amazing," she said. "If I had to travel to Derry, God knows what way it would've turned out. Would Jessica be here? Would we have been okay? So to have the neo-natal at SWAH is absolutely amazing'. The unit has faced extreme pressure due to staff shortages. Back in May it was force to close on two occasions. It has six cots available but between December 2021 and September 2022 that was reduced to two. Last year emergency general surgery at the site was temporarily suspended but that did not impact emergency C sections. The Trust says the unit is now fully up and running and it's future 'good'. Brenda McCabe the lead midwife at SWAH says the service is going no where. "We have engaged with the Depetarment of Health and Queen's University. There is a 30 cohort of masters students starting at the university and 11 out of them are from the Western Trust geographical area. Our future is good." She added with the 'plans, the leadership and commitment' from everyone that works at SWAH the unit shouldn't ever have to close again.

