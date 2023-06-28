Detectives investigating a stabbing in north Belfast have charged two men with a number of offences.

It comes following an incident on Monday June 26 in the Antrim Close area of the city.A PSNI spokesman said: "A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"A 26-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply."Both are due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday June 28.

"As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service."Police added that three men aged 20, 24 and 37 and a 35-year-old woman have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

