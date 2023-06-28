The PSNI Chief Constable has revealed he has personally sacked two police officers for gross misconduct this week.

Simon Byrne has been battling with sexism, misogyny and wrongdoing within the PSNI for the last year.

As part of that process 21 officers had been dismissed, with that total rising further this week.

Mr Byrne told UTV: “Clearly there were very disturbing cases in the public domain.

“A lot of the reporting actually comes from our own staff, we are working with people to call out wrongdoing.”

“When they do that we are taking action, within the regulations to deal with people we don’t want in the police service.”

“Only this week I have dismissed two people myself.

“We have to look into our heart to make sure we don’t have racist, misogynistic, or other sorts of behaviours that you wouldn’t want in any police service."

To ensure that no one has slipped through the net the PSNI has re-vetted all officers to ensure they meet the standard expected of them.

At then end of that process issues were flagged with 28 officers.

The PSNI is now consulting specialist lawyers to work out how those not fit for duty can be dismissed from the PSNI.

Mr Byrne said: “At times someone is seen to have a conflict that compromises their integrity and that is what we have seen with these people who have failed the vetting process.”

“Often one of the big reasons is criminal association, that would question their integrity.”

“Things about undisclosed changes to relationships or associations with people or groups we would assess as criminals.

“That would bring into question if you were in that space can we fully trust you with the information and secrets of being a police officer.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.