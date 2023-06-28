Play Brightcove video

A 95-year-old Belfast grandmother is aiming to complete her 200th park run, after only taking up the sport in her late 80s.

Grace Chambers completed her 178th run on Saturday, where her new athletic friends surprised her with an early birthday cake to mark her 95th birthday this week.

Grace says young men who can run the 5k race in 17 minutes high five her as she tackles the course.

"My amazement was that they looked at me as old.. because I don't feel old. 95 is only a number, it's how you feel and your attitude is important."

Grace says she feels 45 inside, and she acts it too.

Runners celebrate Grace's 95th birthday after completing her 178th park run. Credit: Family photo

She won't let age slow her down or knock her confidence. She lives independently, has younger friends to keep her active and helps university students with their studies as she used to be a lecturer at Stranmillis University College.

But the 95-year-old isn't always a picture of good health.

Grace has been through open-heart surgery and recently suffered a broken hip.

She was told by doctors to slow down and that she would have to learn to walk again.

Being told to take things easy was enough incentive for Grace to ramp things up.

Grace said: "The surgeon said to me, when I was on the operating table, 'no more climbing mountains this summer Mrs Chambers' and I jumped up and I said 'I'm here under false pretences!' ... I was really annoyed.

"Most people at that age when they go to Musgrave, they go on to a nursing home. 10 days later they're in a grave."

Grace has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Now a local running legend, she continues to inspire those who meet her to try new things despite their age.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.