FOOD BANKS

One in six people across Northern Ireland faced hunger in the last year because they didn't have enough money. That's according to new figures released by the Trussell Trust. The charity's food banks gave out a record 82,000 food parcels in the last year, more than double the amount it provided five years ago.

WESTMINSTER COMMITTEE

The leaders of the DUP and the Alliance Party will give evidence to a Westminster committee later.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Naomi Long will be questioned on how well the Stormont institutions operate, which have stalled since the DUP pulled out in protest against post-Brexit trade arrangements.

OMAGH BOMB

Omagh Bomb campaigners are due to meet the Tanaiste Micheal Martin in Dublin. They're calling on the Irish Government to participate fully in the forthcoming public inquiry into the Real IRA atrocity which killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, in August 1998.

TRANSPORT PROTEST

A protest against proposals to cut free transport for over-60s will take place in Belfast. The Department for Infrastructure is considering increasing the age of eligibility for free public transport in a bid to cut costs.

FUNDING

Community groups are being encouraged to apply for a funding programme that focuses on improving mental health and wellbeing.

The Public Health Agency scheme opens to applications today. Last year over 300 projects benefitted from PHA investment.

