The attorney general has ruled a fresh inquest is to be held for a nationalist councillor murdered almost 50 years ago.

Patsy Kelly was shot dead after being abducted on his way home from work in Trillick in 1974.

His body was then dumped in a lake.

In April the Police Ombudsman ruled the original RUC investigation into the 'sectarian' killing was ' wholly inadequate' and police 'failed' the family at the time.

It is suspected a number of UDR soldiers were involved in the murder almost 50 years ago. The Ombudsman also found 'collusive behaviour' in some of the actions of the RUC.

