Belfast Harbour has reported turnover of £77.2m for 2022, up 5% on the previous year.

It said underlying pre-tax profits were £34.3m, up by 1% from 2021.

The harbour says the annual turnover and profits are "in line with expectations, despite a challenging global trading environment".

It added that the volume of ferry passengers travelling through the port has increased by 22% to almost 1.8 million.

The harbour also says it welcomed a record 141 cruise ships last year.

Total tonnage through Belfast Harbour was reported at 24.5m tonnes, which it says represents the second highest levels in its history.

It said this was "a slight easing back" of 4.3% from the record levels of 2021.

"2022 was a landmark year for Belfast Harbour as we celebrated the 175th anniversary of the Belfast Harbour Commissioners," said Dr Theresa Donaldson, chair of Belfast Harbour.

"The strong results achieved during the year demonstrate the resilience and effectiveness of our Trust Port model, which enables us to reinvest our profits back into the development of our Port and Estate.

"Leveraging the diversity of our portfolio and our invaluable partnerships with our tenants, stakeholders and customers, Belfast Harbour is well on track to deliver its strategic ambitions to sustainably grow as a socially responsible port and as a key economic hub that delivers tangible social impact to the city and beyond."

