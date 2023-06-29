The funeral of Chloe Mitchell takes place in her home town of Ballymena on Thursday.

It comes after police confirmed on Monday human remains found in the town on Sunday 11 June were those of the 21-year-old, who was last seen on CCTV on 3 June.

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with her death.

The funeral service will take place at Chloe Mitchell's home, but will be streamed on a large screen at King George's Park in Harryville.

Last week, vigils took place in Ballymena and Belfast in honour of Chloe.

