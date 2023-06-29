A person has suffered "traumatic injuries" after falling at Giant's Causeway.

Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams were tasked to help the Ambulance Service with the recovery of a casualty on Wednesday.

They said the person had fallen from a height on the stones at Giant's Causeway, sustaining "traumatic injuries".

In a Facebook post, Coleraine Coastguard explained how the casualty was rescued across the difficult terrain.

"The casualty was recovered to the waiting ambulance using our rope rescue stretcher by a combination of hand carry and 'caterpillar' technique, a method of slowly passing the stretcher along parallel lines of rescue officers to clear treacherous terrain," it said.

