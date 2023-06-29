Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Hopefield Grove area of Portrush following the discovery of a suspicious device.

Road closures are in place at Hopefield Avenue and Hopefield Crescent. A number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Members of the public, including motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

