Police investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in Lurgan have charged a man.

It follows an incident in the Brookehill area on Wednesday, 28 June. The 33-year-old has been charged with attempted child abduction, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and kidnapping.

The man has also been charged with attempted exposure and attempted sexual assault for further offences committed whilst being held in police custody. He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning, 30 June. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

