A void has been left in the hearts in the family and friends of a young woman killed in Co Antrim, a funeral service has heard. The death of Chloe Mitchell, 21, in Ballymena earlier this month caused shockwaves through the town.

Mourners have gathered at King George's Park in Harryville to watch a livestream of the service on a big screen. The park was adorned with pictures of Ms Mitchell.

Bouquets of flowers were left beside the large screen at King George V Park where mourners, including representatives from the Community Rescue Service who helped in the search for Ms Mitchell, watched on.

Rev Eddie Chestnutt, minister of Harryville Presbyterian Church, conducted the funeral service in Ms Mitchell’s family home a short distance from the park. He described a “community in shock”. He added: “The loss of their vivacious 21-year-old daughter is a blow that George and Georgina and their family will struggle to recover from, but they are deeply grateful to all who have helped them in any way. “Chloe’s sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.”

Rev Chestnutt said Ms Mitchell’s parents remember her as a “shy girl before maturing into a beautiful young woman”. He added: “Chloe blossomed into a young adult who had a warm and generous heart, she developed into a forgiving and trusting person, someone who was able to speak her own mind. “She adored young children, and she was adored by young children. She was a favourite of all the nephews and nieces in the family. Chloe could often be found in the park with a gang of small children organising activities for their amusement… playing football, arranging obstacle courses, blowing bubbles, all for the delight of a crowd of small children.

“Chloe was much loved by her devoted parents and by her siblings.” Following the funeral service, a piper led a procession of mourners carrying the coffin towards Ballee Cemetery. It comes after police confirmed on Monday human remains found in the town on Sunday 11 June were those of the 21-year-old who was last seen on CCTV on the 3 of June.

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with Chloe's death.

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murder while Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, is charged with assisting an offender.

