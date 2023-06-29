Féile an Phobail, the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, prepares to welcome the world for its 35th anniversary year from 3rd to 13th August with over 350 events in total at over 50 venues across the city.

The official launch of this year’s Féile programme will take place this Thursday, 29th June, at 1pm, in St Mary’s University College on the Falls Road.

The main speakers will be Actress Tara Lynne O’Neill and renowned singer, Senator Frances Black, who will be joined by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Ryan Murphy, and Arts Council Chief Executive Roisin McDonough.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble gave a rundown of what the highlights of this year's Féile 35 are going to be.

Kevin said: “In the city of Belfast, the month of August means it’s Féile time!

“Over the years, Féile an Phobail has developed enormously and is now the biggest community arts festival in Ireland, with over 350 events taking place this August.

“We have concerts and major sporting events, drama, art exhibitions, debates and discussions, lectures, carnival parades, parties in the park, and visual arts.

“We are delighted that actress Tara Lynne O’Neill, a star in the BAFTA award winning TV show Derry Girls, and renowned Irish folk singer Senator Frances Black will be our main speakers at our launch event this Thursday.

“Our debates and discussions programme will take place at St Mary’s University College, and we have a whole host of prominent speakers and panellists confirmed to take part including Jeremy Corbyn MP, American Trade Union leader Terry O’Sullivan, and GAA President Elect Jarlath Burns.

“We will be holding five open-air concerts at our Falls Park event space, along with a massive outdoor Féile Fight Night on Friday 4th August headlined by Padraig McCrory and featuring Seán McComb.

“On Saturday 5th August we have an 80s and 90s Night with Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, FiveStar, Abba Arrival from Sweden, and DJ Johnny Hero, all appearing live. This was an incredible night last year which sold out in record time, and tickets are selling really well for this concert.

“We will also be having our biggest ever Carnival Parade and Party in the Park on Saturday 5th August.

“Famous singer and songwriter Phil Coulter will be appearing live at St Comgalls School on Sunday 6th August.

“On Friday 11th August the Irish language Hip-Hop phenomenon that is Kneecap will be live in concert at the Falls Park for their biggest ever show, supported by the Whistlin’ Donkeys and others.

“Féile, from its outset in 1988, has sought to display and showcase the positives of West Belfast and the incredible talent and creativity that comes from that.

“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors, and stakeholders, and most importantly our local community for their continued support.

“We hope you can all join us, enjoy, and celebrate our 35th anniversary and the fantastic community that we have.

“Ticket sales for this year’s concerts and comedy shows have been incredible so far, so we are advising you to get your tickets now. Don’t leave it until the last minute. When they are gone, they are gone!

“Let’s show the world why this is very much a Féile an Phobail– a festival of the people!

“Féile 35 runs from 3rd-13th August and you can view the full Féile events programme at www.feilebelfast.com. So come and join us as we celebrate our community celebration of global culture.

