The Parades Commission has ruled against a contentious Orange Order march at Drumcree in its 25th year.

Orangemen have been banned from taking the route along the predominantly nationalist Garvaghy Road since 1998.

They had applied 'to complete our 1998 parade from Drumcree Church to Carleton Street' on Sunday.

The Parades Commission has placed restrictions which prohibit the parade from entering the part of the notified route which includes 'the entire length of the Garvaghy Road'.

The parading dispute in Portadown led to scenes of violence in previous decades.

While tensions have dissipated, Orangemen in Portadown have continued to campaign to be allowed to walk the road.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart, who met with the commission on Wednesday, has accused it of "turning a deaf ear to Orange concerns".

She said: "I raised the ongoing frustration amongst the wider community in Portadown at the lack of any intent by the Commission and residents to find any form of accommodation or compromise.

"It is deeply damaging to community relations and trust building at a community level.

"What is becoming increasingly clear is that the Parades Commission has no desire to ever see a resolution to this issue that will see any Orange parade proceed along Garvaghy Road."

The Parades Commission has been asked for comment.

