Play Brightcove video

'Chloe funeral'

The funeral of Chloe Mitchell takes place in her home town of Ballymena.

It comes after police confirmed on Monday human remains found in the town on Sunday 11th June were those of the 21-year-old who was last seen on CCTV on the 3rd of June.

Two men have appeared in court charged in connection with her death.

The service will take place at her home but will be streamed on a large screen at King George's Park in Harryville.

'Political talks'

Political parties are to meet the head of the civil service Jayne Brady later to discuss how to reform Northern Ireland's public services and how they are funded.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has sent a letter to the government outlining their requirements for a return to government.

'Belfast Harbour'

Belfast Harbour has reported turnover of £77.2m for 2022, up 5% on the previous year.

The volume of ferry passengers travelling through the Port increased by 22% to almost 1.8 million.

The harbour also welcomed a record 141 cruise ships during 2022.

'Livestock system delay'

A new computer records system for the livestock industry here will be delivered more than five years behind schedule.

An Audit Office report said delays meant the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has lost nearly half the 12-year operating period of the new system and has incurred an additional £6m of internal costs.

'Belfast sculptures'

Two statues that have adorned a wall at a Belfast junction for nearly 60 years have been donated to a museum.

Known as 'credit and debit' due to their location on a former Ulster bank Building, 'The Airbourne' Men by Elisabeth Frink will go on display at the Ulster Museum.

'Squad named'

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill has returned to the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies after nearly a year out due to a knee injury.

Interim manager Gail Redmond has handed Cliftonville goalkeeper Rachel Norney a first senior call up, Danielle Maxwell and Fi Morgan are recalled but injury rules out Kirsty McGuinness.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.