Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has been caught on camera swearing when pressed on the wide-ranging budget cuts in Northern Ireland.

The exchanged happened at an LGBT event at Stormont on Wednesday evening.

Mr Heaton-Harris was questioned by the SDLP's Séamas de Faoite in an exchange caught on camera and seen by UTV.

Mr de Faoite told the MP he was "appalled" at cuts to services for young people and children.

"It is an appalling negotiation tactic for dealing with the DUP."

He added: "You're putting the cut on the backs of children and young people in this place."

The Secretary of State responded "You’re talking bo****ks."

He again swore when Mr de Faoite rejected the secretary of state's comments.

The Belfast councillor added: "You need to learn how, you're putting the pain of political failure on the backs of children and young people in this place, it is a disgrace, it is a disgrace, no, no, no, how dare you, how dare you, a disgrace."

Today the Northern Ireland Office said the Secretary of State was "honoured" to attend and speak at the Pink News’ Summer Reception at Stormont.

"He would like to extend his thanks to all for attending and organising a brilliant event celebrating the LGBT+ community in Northern Ireland," he added.

A source close to Mr Heaton-Harris added: "Factually incorrect points were made to the Secretary of State and these were directly rebutted.

"The budget allocations set in Budget 2023-2024 have prioritised protecting public services that people most rely on.

"Due to the political stalemate and long-term neglect of the budget in Northern Ireland, it's vital that work is done to balance the books.

"The best people to do that are the politicians voted for by the people of Northern Ireland."

Speaking at a press conference at Stormont on Thursday, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie and Alliance MP Stephen Farry said people should use respectful language.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.