Assisi animal sanctuary - the largest independent animal welfare charity here - has been providing shelter for Northern Ireland's abandoned and unwanted pets since 1997.

And now, more than a quarter of a century after it started operating, it fears that a perfect storm is brewing.

"Just yesterday, someone actually dropped their cat at our gate. We literally have nowhere to put these animals" says Katharine Creagh, Assisi's animal welfare manager.

"Essentially, we have loads of animals coming into us and have a huge waiting list because we are full and we're always full. But then very few people actually wanting to come and adopt animals."

Assisi operates a no-kill policy where putting an animal to sleep is only ever considered as a last resort. Therefore rehoming the animals is an essential part of what the charity does.

But adopting an animal has always been a complex process, with success often dictated by how big your garden is or whether or not you have a 6-foot tall security fence.

Indeed weeks spent filling out forms and back and forth questioning means that weeks could pass before you would even get to see animal, nevermind take one home.

Assisi plans to change all that.

It will begin with a consultation at the the sanctuary where you will answer a few questions that will, hopefully, see you matched up with what is the ideal pet.

Katharine says "we get a little bit of detail from you, and then we meet face to face. That will be about us getting to know you as an individual, getting to know your family your habits, your lifestyle, and also about your expectations from a pet.

"Do you want a cuddly pet who's going to cuddle on the sofa with you all night? Or do you want an active pet that you can go and go hiking with? Do you want a cat that comes and purrs around your legs?

"Or do you want to have a cat that just sort of co-exists with you in the background? All of these things we will take into consideration.

"And it will be more of a matchmaking process to get to get you with the right animal."

The sanctuary will be on hand to offer help and support to assist with the kennel-to-home transitioning process, and hopes to have the new system operational in the coming weeks.

I joke with Katharine that she's "like the Cilla Black of Assisi animal sanctuary."

"Well we do have a lorra lorra dogs" she replies!

